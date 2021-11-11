ALG Vacations Blog | November 10, 2021 7:00 AM ET
All-Inclusive Resorts With Gourmet Dining Experiences
Part of the joys of traveling is getting to eat food you’ve never had before, from fresh local flavors to experimental dishes that take your taste buds on an adventure.
All-inclusive resorts can offer a great blend of complimentary dining experiences and delicious, satisfying food. Gone are the days of mass-produced all-you-can-eat buffets!
The El Dorado Royale, by Karisma offers an incredible 14 restaurants and bars that utilize the resort’s own vegetable garden. But the main act is the Fuentes Culinary Theatre, which is an interactive cooking show in which a chef prepares the same meal you’ll be eating later on. While this one does come at a price tag of $10, it’s totally worth the treat.
The Catalonia Royal Tulum, Adults-Only resort offers a privileged-guest category restaurant, called Restaurant BLoved, as well as the Tapas terrace. But the real all-inclusive culinary gem is Rauxa Restaurant, which lends Mexican, Mediterranean and Japanese cuisine into something wholly unique, like salmon and mango tartare, vanilla “cotton cake” with guava and so much more. Adventurous foodies will love spending their time tasting the unique flavor profiles and combinations this restaurant has to offer.
The Live Aqua Cancun offers a Latin-inspired restaurant called MB, complete with relaxing piano music that accompanies each flavorful dish, like habanero soup, chile nogales and more.
The Grand Velas Riviera Maya offers four AAA Four Diamond restaurants as well as one AAA Five Diamond restaurant, which is a true feat of culinary success. Their restaurant, Frida, offers Mexican cuisine, while Piaf offers French cuisine and Sen Lin serves Asian. The real culinary gem at this resort is Cocina de Autor, which offers molecular gastronomy that takes your taste buds on a journey unlike any other.
Lastly, but certainly not least, the Zoëtry Paraiso Resort by AMR Collection offers La Canoa Restaurant to guests. The menu features healthy dishes that provide full flavors using spices and chilis. The restaurant also offers private cooking demonstrations and classes to learn hands-on.
All-inclusive resorts can be just as exciting for the foodie as they can be for those wanting to relax and dig their toes in the sand. To learn more, please click here.
More ALG Vacations
More by ALG Vacations Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS