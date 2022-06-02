AMR Collection Blog | June 02, 2022 10:23 AM ET
AMR Collection: Where All-Included Meets All-Inclusive
AMR Collection’s resorts and destinations are curated for inclusivity, not just when it comes to the food and the experiences. From Curaçao to Los Cabos, a stay at an AMR Collection resort brings guests within a safe, inclusive environment for all, in destinations that define what warm welcomes are meant to be.
The island of Curaçao is a beautiful destination with Caribbean and European flair. With thirty-eight beaches, incredible opportunities for nightlife and September’s annual five-day Curaçao Pride festival, guests of the Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino or the Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa can enjoy the best of an all-inclusive resort stay without being confined to the property.
The Mexican Caribbean, including Cancun and Riviera Maya, has been well known for its welcoming atmosphere and entertaining nightlife, delicious cuisine and mysterious Mayan culture. Guests at the Dreams Tulum Resort & Spa or the adults-only Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa can enjoy local Pride events each June, as well as a plethora of LGBTQ+ marriage packages and venues.
On the Pacific Coast of Mexico, Puerto Vallarta is one of the friendliest cities in the world, with a history of welcoming members of the LGBTQ+ community for over 60 years! With cuisine heavily influenced by the sea, gorgeous history and towns as well as lively nightlife, guests of the adults-only Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta or the Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa can enjoy the best of the destination.
Another Pacific Coast destination in Mexico, Cabo San Lucas is an adventurous place brimming with natural beauty and lively culture. A favorite among American expats and members of the LGBTQ+ community, guests of the adults-only Breathless Cabo San Lucas Resort & Spa can enjoy a world-class spa and nearby marina.
