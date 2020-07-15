Los Cabos Blog | July 15, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Blue Flags Soar Over Three More Los Cabos Beaches
In order for a beach to receive a Blue Flag, an internationally recognized eco-certification that beaches and marinas can earn, it needs to be clean and accessible with good water quality. The destination needs to meet and adhere to stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility standards.
This is nothing new to Los Cabos, as the destination has earned the Blue Flag for many of its beaches.
Recently, though, Los Cabos added three new beaches to the list, bringing the total up from 19 to 22 and again proving its commitment to the environment. The three new beaches include La Gaviota, Monument and El Surgidero.
Travelers heading to explore the beaches of Los Cabos will find cleanliness, great water quality, security and sustainability efforts, making these places ideal for underwater encounters with marine life or simply relaxing and taking in the pristine surroundings.
The destination has recently reopened to visitors, and despite a few changes with the new safety measures in place, Los Cabos continues to prove the best can only get better.
