Cancun’s Las Vegas Style Entertainment
Vacations to an all-inclusive resort usually include lounging by the pool, strolling the beach, exploring the surrounding area, doing a bit of shopping and indulging in delicious food and beverages. Sometimes a relaxing spa treatment or an adventurous excursion also makes the agenda.
For some travelers, a vacation isn’t complete without a trip to the casino. If Las Vegas-style entertainment is what you’re looking for during a trip to Cancun or Riviera Maya, look no further than the Red Casino, located at Oasis Hotels & Resorts’ complex in Cancun.
Here you’ll find classic casino games such as roulette, blackjack and poker, along with a variety of others including bingo machines, baccarat tables and themed slot machines.
Red Casino is Cancun’s first and only casino located in a resort, and it’s open 24 hours a day—so you can take in the fun at any hour of your visit. To accompany the entertainment, you can also enjoy all sorts of refreshing drinks including cocktails, wine and beer.
Whether you’re staying at the Oasis complex or a nearby resort, be sure to make a stop in at the Red Casino.
