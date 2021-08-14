Princess Hotels & Resorts Blog | August 12, 2021 4:00 PM ET
Catch Up on Family Time With Princess Hotels & Resorts
Whether it’s sneaking in a last-minute summer getaway or planning for an extravagant trip over the winter holiday season, family vacations are always a good idea. Spending time in paradise with loved ones is an ideal way to catch up n family time and relax while creating memorable moments.
Princess Hotels & Resorts invites travelers to choose one of its family-friendly properties for their next vacation – from beautiful facilities and great service to delicious cuisine, the hotels cater to guests of all ages.
The Caribbean is a great place to start. Princess has properties in both Punta Cana and Riviera Maya. With giant pools, various activities throughout the day and children’s shows, there are plenty of unforgettable moments to be had.
The recently refurbished Grand Bavaro Princess is one option, set on Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana. Grand Riviera Princess is another, located only 10 minutes from the bustling Playa del Carmen area.
Families looking to branch out further from the Caribbean can explore the Canary Islands on their next family escape. Water sports, land and sea excursions and, of course, plenty of beach time can be enjoyed throughout the year with the warm temperatures. Princess Hotels & Resorts has properties in Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, La Palma and Tenerife that appeal to families traveling together.
If a day spent visiting a zoo, an aquarium or an amusement park seems more enticing, staying at one of the two Barcelona properties – Barcelona Princess or Negresco Princess – might be a better option.
No matter which destination or hotel families choose for their vacation, Princess Hotels & Resorts’ staff stand ready to greet guests of all ages with a warm welcome.
