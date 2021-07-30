Princess Hotels & Resorts Blog | July 28, 2021 4:24 PM ET
Discover the Recently Refurbished Grand Bavaro Princess
Travelers headed to the Dominican Republic tend to be drawn to Bavaro Beach. The spacious white-sand shores, turquoise waters and picture-perfect palm trees make it an ideal location for a tropical getaway.
Princess Hotels & Resorts’ Grand Bavaro Princess resort is conveniently located in this area, a short 35-minute ride from the Punta Cana International Airport. The property boasts 1290 rooms and was recently refurbished, offering visitors plenty of exciting new features to enjoy.
Included in the refresh are new restaurants for guests to enjoy during their stay. The Il Tartufo serves Italian; Focaccia is a pizzeria; Soho is a gourmet restaurant exclusively for Platinum guests; and PBG is a bar and grill located on the beach, also exclusive to Platinum guests.
There is also a new coffee shop, Frappuccino, so guests can satisfy their caffeine craving, along with a new 24-hour sports bar.
Guests of Grand Bavaro Princess looking for a superior level of exclusivity can opt to enjoy the brand new Platinum area, equipped with select facilities and personalized service. It has 266 contemporary rooms, and each Platinum Suite has a murphy bed.
The family-focused Princess Family Club Bavaro is another option. This new property is located at the entrance of Grand Bavaro Princess, and it features a water park, a kids club, swimout suites and more.
