Puerto Vallarta Blog | August 20, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Celebrate Love in Puerto Vallarta
Puerto Vallarta, with its gorgeous sunsets, lovely weather and natural environment, is a great place for a romantic getaway, whether it be for a destination wedding or proposal, the celebration of an anniversary or just a fun getaway to reconnect.
El Malecón is also known as the Art Walk. The boardwalk along the beach offers art lovers plenty to enjoy, from its sculptures to its many art galleries. Local markets round out this beautiful and bustling place, where lovers can find traditional handicrafts next to street performers, like the ones who perform the prehispanic “Voladores de Papantla,” the dance of the flyers.
A dip in the ocean is a perfect way to cool off after a day of exploration. Snorkeling, sunbathing and scuba diving are just some of the water and beach activities available in Puerto Vallarta, which is home to some beautiful and diverse underwater ecosystems.
Puerto Vallarta offers some of the best sunsets around. Couples can enjoy a romantic dinner, being on the beach or swimming in the ocean as they watch the sun sink into the sea, turning everything golden and vibrant in its descent.
Many hotels and resorts offer ways to help make a vacation even more romantic, from private honeymoon suites to candlelit dinners on the beach and even services to help make a proposal even more magical!
To learn more about Puerto Vallarta, please click here.
More Puerto Vallarta CVB, Puerto Vallarta
More by Puerto Vallarta Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS