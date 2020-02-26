Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | February 26, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Celebrate Romance in Riviera Nayarit
Anniversaries come around once a year, and whether it’s the first or 40th, it’s something to celebrate. Some couples choose to go out for a nice dinner together and others get tickets to a show or concert.
Those who want to take things up a notch choose to spend their anniversary traveling. There are endless options for romantic destinations around the world, and one of those places is Riviera Nayarit.
This is an ideal destination for couples in search of a place to go to celebrate their love. From the moment they get off the plane, people instantly feel the warm, sunny weather.
Mountainous views mixed with oceanfront vistas can be taken in on the way to their resort or hotel, and most properties offer several spots for taking in the stunning surroundings throughout the stay.
It’s easy to find romance during a stay in Riviera Nayarit. Couples can take advantage of the area’s best nature attractions or explore the various culinary adventures. There are plenty of water activities, local towns to visit and spa treatments to indulge in.
From finding rest and relaxation near the ocean to participating in adventurous day trips, every type of couple will find something enjoyable to do during their anniversary trip.
