Puerto Vallarta Blog | November 30, 2022 12:00 PM ET
Celebrations in Puerto Vallarta
December is a month full of different events in Puerto Vallarta that include traditional festivals and parties.
Each December processions take place to honor the Virgin of Guadalupe take place in Mexico, and in Puerto Vallarta, this religious and popular event takes place from December 1 to 12.
The traditional route in Puerto Vallarta begins in downtown and goes to the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Christmas is also a highly anticipated holiday in Mexico. The main celebrations for Christmas take place on December 24 with people celebrating with a turkey dinner, which is accompanied by delicious dishes, most famously sweet and savory tamales.
Pinatas are also a fun part of the Mexican Christmas traditions often in the shapes of stars and filled with sweets.
The Christmas season in Mexico doesn't end with the celebrations in December but carries through to January 6 with “Three Kings Day." This commemorates the gifts brought to the baby Jesus and many people give gifts to little ones.
Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Puerto Vallarta will be full of color, celebration and fireworks. Traditions include joining the local ritual of eating one grape for every toll of the bell at midnight to make wishes for the New Year.
The streets will be filled with revelers dancing in town, on the beach and along the Malecon. The celebration is family friendly with plenty of kids activities as well.
