Puerto Vallarta Blog | October 01, 2021 4:00 PM ET
Discover Puerto Vallarta’s Culinary Traditions
One of the best things about traveling in Mexico is the food; comforting, flavorful and delicious, Mexican culinary traditions are passed down from generation to generation, and the destination of Puerto Vallarta offers a delicious window into the world of coastal Mexican cuisine.
From award-winning restaurants to traditional dishes made in the markets of Puerto Vallarta, you’ll find flavors that delight any palate. From its spot on the western coast of Mexico, the city offers plenty of fresh seafood dishes featuring fresh fish, shrimp, crab and squid. Hole-in-the-wall restaurants and eateries can also provide a window into Puerto Vallarta’s signature drink, raicilla.
On the famous Malecon boardwalk, travelers can partake in fresh and delicious fare at Vitea, an oceanfront bistro serving upscale breakfast, lunch and dinner options, as well as dessert.
A different and experiential dining option is La Leche, a restaurant and bar that combines experiential and sensory dining with an entirely monochromatic, white dining area where the food bursts with both flavor and color.
Travelers to Puerto Vallarta can also find a variety of international cuisine, like Venezuelan dishes at Hola Arepas PV, Asian Fusion cuisine at Bonito Kitchen & Bar or French dishes at La Cigale Casual French Bistro.
The local markets are also a great place to find regional foods and candies made by street vendors daily. Travelers can find themselves immersed in the Municipal Market in downtown Puerto Vallarta, as well as the markets near the marina and the one in the center of the Romantic Zone, which sells more farmers’ market fare than the others, including fresh bread, honey and other locally produced goods.
For more information about Puerto Vallarta and its delicious cuisine, please click here.
More Puerto Vallarta CVB, Puerto Vallarta
More by Puerto Vallarta Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS