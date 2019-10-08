The Cosmopolitan Blog | October 08, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Discover the Delicious Cuisine of Las Vegas
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas knows there is a difference between simply grabbing something to eat and feeding your desire. Travelers often look for those one-of-a-kind restaurants that have mouthwatering menus and entrées worthy of an Instagram post.
Visitors staying at the resort have plenty of restaurants to choose from close by, something for every taste.
Executive Chef Bryan Flyer explains, “When you arrive, you are immediately immersed in an array of offerings all within close proximity to each other.”
Meat lovers will have no problem eating well at this resort. Anyone looking for a choice cut of steak will find it at STK, and Holsteins Shakes & Buns has an array of delicious burgers.
On the other hand, vegans and vegetarians will also find several restaurants to dine in. Some of these include China Poblano, Scarpetta and Beauty & Essex. Visitors are pleased to find vegan and gluten-free menus at these places.
Guests with a dessert belly can get their sugar fix at a variety of post-dinner spots. Milk Bar offers cookies and cake truffles, among other things. And to satisfy that morning sweet tooth with a donut or two, guests can check out District: Donuts, Sliders, and Brew.
