July 25, 2019
Enjoy a Unique Day Trip in St. Kitts
St. Kitts is a Caribbean island with rainforests, mountains and beaches, and Belle Mont Farm is located in the midst of it all. Both locals and vacationers enjoy staying at this lovely property, but if your trip doesn’t allow for an overnight stay, consider dropping in for a day trip.
Belle Mont Farm offers a warm welcome whether it’s a weeklong stay or a short couple hour visit. If you’re only on the island for a day off a cruise ship or if you’re staying at another property and are interested in checking out the hotel, the Belle Mont Farm Day Pass is perfect for you.
This pass allows guests to visit the property during the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. In addition to a welcome drink and lunch at either Pool Bar or Arthur’s, this pass also allows guests to visit the fitness center, main pool and spa. The use of wi-fi is also included.
If access to a room during the day is needed, visitors can upgrade to either a Luxury Cottage with a pool for $150 or a Luxury Cottage without a pool for $100. The day pass on its own is $75.
