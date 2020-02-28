Crystal Cruises Blog | February 28, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Enjoy Crystal Cruises’ Delectable Vegan Dessert
You don’t have to be vegan to enjoy a vegan meal. Regardless of taste, there is no question that vegan food is good for the body. This does not apply to dessert, however, as vegan desserts can be as sweet and satisfying as nonvegan desserts.
Chefs of Cruise Cruises have perfected desserts to the point where they are a famous highlight on any Crystal experience. There is a dessert for anyone aboard a Crystal cruise, from chocolate lovers to fruit followers and, of course, vegans.
Crystal Chefs don’t selfishly hide their recipes from the world, however. The Crystal River Cruises’ culinary team has shared their vegan cheesecake recipe, which provides a sweet and creamy alternative to traditional cheesecake.
Crystal River Cruises’ Vegan Cheesecake Recipe:
Homemade Graham Crust
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 tbsp granulated sugar
1 tbsp miller’s bran (not cereal)
1 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/3 cup vegan butter or coconut oil, melted
1 tbsp agave or maple syrup
Filling
2 (349 g/12.3 oz) packages silken extra-firm tofu (“silken” texture imperative, do not substitute); available in shelf-stable tetra packs or fresh
1 tbsp vanilla extract
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 cup apple juice
2/3 granulated sugar
1 tbsp agar-agar
For the directions on how to complete your Crystal River Cruises’ Vegan Cheesecake, visit the cruise line’s blog, Crystal Insider.
