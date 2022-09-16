Puerto Vallarta Blog | September 16, 2022 6:00 AM ET
Events and Festivals in Puerto Vallarta
Puerto Vallarta is a vibrant city that is constantly celebrating with a busy lineup of events and festivals throughout the year.
Through the end of the year, there are a number of interesting things to do, celebrating not only the cultural heritage of Puerto Vallarta but honoring other cultures, sporting events and tournaments and bringing visitors from around the world to the city perched on the beautiful Banderas Bay.
Coming up, there are several festivals and sporting events that visitors can take advantage of during their stay.
Right around the corner is the Vallarta Nayarit Gastronomica 2022. This event, taking place October 12-18, celebrates the stars of Mexican and Latin American gastronomy. This event, in its 14th year, unites top chefs, including those with Michelin Stars, Top Chef and more, who cook live on the main stage.
In addition to witnessing some of the world's most popular chefs create their signature dishes in real life, there are gourmet workshops, tasting areas, mixology sessions and more. Discussions on sustainability will also take center stage at the event as well.
Puerto Vallarta will celebrate sport, particularly trail running, during the upcoming Puerto Vallarta Mexico by UTMB, taking place October 28-30. The UTMB World Series brings together the best trail running races on the planet held in exceptional places surrounded by nature. Runners from around the world will come to Puerto Vallarta to add the necessary "Running Stones" to be included in the draw for the UTMB World Series Finals, taking place in Mont Blanc. The runners will traverse the local terrain through jungles, agave fields, colonial towns and more before finishing in Banderas Bay.
Cuisine will be front and center again during the upcoming Festival Gourmet International 2022. The event will take place November 10-20 and is one of the region's greatest gourmet traditions with more than 60 chefs in 30 restaurants showcasing gourmet gastronomy.
November 9-12, 2022, will see the International Fishing Tournament where fans of sport fishing will want to witness the best fishermen in the region and from around the world take to the seas to catch marlin and sailfish.
Also in November is the Fireside international mountain bike again. The event, taking place November 25 and 26, features two events—an invitational event and a qualifying event and brings together some of the world's top mountain bike riders.
See more Puerto Vallarta events here.
More Puerto Vallarta CVB, Mexico
More by Puerto Vallarta Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS