Experience a Quiet Retreat in Montego Bay
Located less than a 20-minute drive from Sangster International Airport is Zoetry Montego Bay, an AMResorts hotel. Travelers looking to escape to paradise in Jamaica will find it with a stay at this resort, and they will be blown away after experiencing the Endless Privileges.
It all starts with the gourmet meals, top-shelf spirits and fine wines. Guests can indulge in mouthwatering meals and premium liquor without an upcharge, as everything is included during a stay at this property.
Zoetry Montego Bay is comprised of 49 suites, allowing visitors to have a quaint retreat. This boutique experience is often a welcome change from the typical larger all-inclusive resorts in the area. To take the relaxation up a notch, guests will want to participate in meditation, a yoga class and a day at the spa.
Each suite includes butler service and is located in one of the three main buildings—Wood & Water, Bamboo or Blue Mountain. The rooms offer either a tropical or ocean view, and some of them have a swim out option.
Whether you’re celebrating an anniversary milestone or wedding or simply need a relaxing getaway, keep Zoetry Montego Bay in mind.
