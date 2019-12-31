Fairmont Mayakoba | December 31, 2019 10:00 AM ET
Finding Relaxation in Riviera Maya
After touching down in Cancun and making your way to the Fairmont Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, you’ll walk through the lobby doors, take a deep breath and finally be able to relax.
There’s nothing better than a peaceful vacation after the busy holiday season, and this resort has you covered with everything you’ll need. The tropical surroundings meet the white-sand beach, and the property has several comfortable spots to guests to enjoy, whether it’s by the pool or near the ocean.
In addition to the peaceful atmosphere, visitors to Fairmont Mayakoba can take it up a notch by visiting the Willow Stream Spa. Vacation is about indulging after all, and what better way to treat yourself than with a spa treatment?
Whether it’s on your own or with a loved one, you can’t go wrong when you choose an invigorating massage to release all of the muscle tension built up from stress and everyday life.
Before and after the treatment, the spa invites guests to explore the beautiful Mexican gardens and outdoor Swiss showers and whirlpools in each of the locker rooms. There is also a vitality pool located on the rooftop as well as a sea-mineral soaking pool.
Guests will leave the spa relaxed and ready to enjoy the rest of their vacation with fewer aches and pains.
