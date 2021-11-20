ALG Vacations Blog | November 18, 2021 5:00 PM ET
Four Resorts That Are Perfect for Family Vacations
Finding the perfect room situation for a family vacation can be a big challenge, especially if the family in question has several children. These four resorts offer great family accommodations, making it easier on both the parents and the kids.
The Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya by AMR Collection has been newly renovated and offers 35 new swim-out suites that make it easy for the entire family to get to the pool, since it’s right outside! The resort also offers suites that can sleep up to six, which is perfect for a big family getaway or if friends come along.
Another great, kid-friendly option is the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana by Karisma, which offers nine suite styles that offer Nickelodeon show-themed accommodations. The Pineapple Suite is a SpongeBob Squarepants-themed two bedroom, three bathroom penthouse that comes with a private infinity pool and even a butler. Other suite styles offer sleeper sofas and separate master bedrooms.
The Iberostar Selection Bavaro resort in Punta Cana offers plenty of family suites that sleep up to six, perfect for accommodating larger families. The main hotel offers 48 family suites, while the hotel’s Coral Level offers another 30. Family suites are made up of two connecting junior suites that include PlayStation devices upon request and other fun toys. Other Iberostar resorts also offer these family suite options.
Lastly, the Bahia Principe Grand Tulum, which has recently been renovated, offers a new room category that sleeps up to five individuals, with two full bathrooms and a living area. The resort offers 204 of these family suites, which is one of the highest numbers of family suites available at any resort in the region.
Each resort also offers kids’ and teens’ clubs, as well as interactive daily programming to ensure that kids can have just as memorable a vacation as their parents.
