Temptation Cancun Resort Blog | September 19, 2019 5:00 PM ET
Geeking Out the Cool Way at Temptation Cancun Resort
On Thursday nights, school is in session for all guests at the adults-only Temptation Cancun Resort, an Original Group property, in Mexico.
But the dress code may be a bit more relaxed than that of your traditional educational facilities. In fact, Temptation’s School Girls & Nerds encourages guests to revolt against the strict dress code requirements they remember from their school days by dressing down—and then getting down on the dance floor.
Visitors participating in this party will witness everyone from women with very short, plaid dresses to men with blinking suspenders.
Described by the resort as “a night where everyone looks like they just walked out of the cafeteria of Mean Girls,” School Girls & Nerds is Thursday’s signature theme night at Bash, the hotel’s popular hotspot for mingling over some top-notch entertainment. Bash is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
One of the chic resort’s many theme nights calls for guests to “indulge in your high-school fantasies by becoming someone else for the night. Be sure and be creative, as the sexy school girls take on the revenge of the nerds.”
For guests staying a little longer, other theme nights throughout the week include Angels & Devils, Superheroes, Lingerie Lounge and a handful of others.
Keep in mind that theme nights can change at any time, so be sure to look into which ones are going on over your stay prior to departure.
A hip, nonjudgmental vibe is the hallmark of the 430-room Temptation Cancun Resort due to its enticing atmosphere. One example is the property’s famous “Sexy Pool,” which plays host to high-energy pool parties and performances.
Learn more about the School Girls & Nerds theme nights and all the others as well by visiting the Temptation Cancun Resort website.
More Original Group, Mexico
More by Temptation Cancun Resort Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS