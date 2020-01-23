Last updated: 08:01 AM ET, Thu January 23 2020

January 23, 2020

Grand Oasis Cancun Keeps Guests Entertained

Grand Oasis Cancun
PHOTO: Grand Oasis Cancun. (photo via Oasis Hotels & Resorts)

With more than 1,300 rooms, Grand Oasis Cancun has a lot of guests to entertain. Thus, there is no shortage of activities for guests to occupy themselves with.

Grand Oasis Cancun can appeal to families and solo travelers alike. The most obvious location to spend time would be the beach on which the resort is located. With the soft white sand and tranquil turquoise waters, there is plenty to do from sunbathing to watersports.

Athletes and families can enjoy more than just watersport at Grand Oasis Cancun, however, as the resort has an on-site, nine-hole golf course that welcomes all ages.

The resort also sports the longest pool in Cancun, where guests can splash and lounge about during the day and enjoy comedy skits in the evening.

Speaking of the evening, the resort has a vibrant nightlife for the adults. Age-appropriate guests looking to spice up their vacation can do so at the Late-Night Kinky Burlesque Cabaret or go barhopping at one of the resort's many bars.

To truly explore all that Oasis Resorts have to offer, the Privileges in Paradise Program allows guests to stay at any Oasis Resort and have access to over 50 restaurants, 40 bars and resort amenities.

To learn more, contact a travel advisor or visit www.oasishotelresorts.com/grandoasiscancun.

