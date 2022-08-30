Hotel Xcaret Arte Blog | August 30, 2022 5:00 AM ET
Hotel Xcaret Arte: An Adventure for Your Tastebuds
There is so much included at Xcaret Arte such as daily workshops like pottery, weaving and painting. There are ferry tickets to Isla Mujeres on the Xcaret Xailing catamaran and unlimited transportation and access to Xcaret's famous parks--Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xavage, Xoximilco, Xenses and Xenotes.
In addition to all of this, standout gastronomy will transport guests to culinary heaven. The adults-only hotel offers an experience more than a resort stay, and while a portion of that experience will be enjoying all the classes and parks and activities, dining will play an important role as well.
Guests choose from a variety of curated cuisines in several eateries from well-known "flaovor artists," including Paco Méndez, Jonatán Gómez Luna, Alejandro Ruiz, Roberto Solís, Franco Maddalozzo, Luis Arzapalo, Miguel Bautista, Juan Licerio and more.
Visitors can enjoy a tasting menu at Xaak. Michelin Star Chef Paco Méndez offers up a menu inspired by his experience in Mexico, Barcelona and the Caribbean at Encanto.
Chino Poblano offers guests the taste of Puebla and China combined by Chef Jonatán Gómez Luna, and at Cantina Vi.Ai.Py. the flavors of Oaxaca come to life with cuisine designed by Chef Alejandro Ruiz.
Kibi-Kibi comes to guests from Chef Roberto Solis who uses flavors from his homeland in Yucatan paired with those from Lebanon.
Mercado de San Juan features delicacies crafted by Hotel Xcaret Arte's executive chef Juan Licerio, and Cayuco is Mediterranean-Mexican cuisine.
Tah-Xido blends the flavors of Japan and Mexico at the hands of Chef Luis Arzapalo, and Arenal highlights Mexico's comfort cuisine. Apapachoa from chef Miguel Bautista features vegan dishes.
More Hotel Xcaret Arte, Mexico, Cancun
More by Hotel Xcaret Arte Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS