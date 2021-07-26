La Coleccion Resorts Blog | July 26, 2021 1:39 PM ET
La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Reveals Wedding Offerings
As vacation bookings continue to increase, so do destination weddings. Couples are choosing to go all out after having to postpone their big day, and wedding guests are feeling comfortable traveling again and are excited to attend these types of events.
With a selection of 30 beach and urban resorts located throughout Mexico and in the Dominican Republic, couples have several places to choose from when working with La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta America.
Ambar Molina, Regional Wedding Manager at La Colección Resorts, explained that the company has customized its wedding offerings based on couples’ needs. Elopements and micro-weddings became increasingly popular last year, and larger groups are once again becoming common for reservations later on in 2021 and early 2022.
“No matter what the size or scope, one thing couples can be sure of is that all the attention will be dedicated to them as we only allow one wedding per day at all our resorts,” Molina said.
The resort company has unique wedding offerings for couples. For example, at Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All-Inclusive Golf & Spa, couples can indulge in the SOMMA WineSpa’s Barefoot Experience which includes a symbolic grape trampling, foot massage and wine tasting.
Small wedding groups with 20-30 people can choose an intimate space at the hacienda-style Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende and dine in a private section called the “Garden Table.”
Couples hosting larger groups might opt for the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun. Here wedding parties will experience world-class fine dining and personalized service no matter how many people there are.
To learn more about booking a wedding at one of these properties, contact a travel advisor, visit www.lacoleccionresorts.com or email weddings@posadas.com.
