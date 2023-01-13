Saudi Arabia Blog | January 13, 2023 5:00 PM ET
Lionel Messi's Favorite Spots in Saudi
Saudi Arabia is a vast, beautiful country that is just now catching the eye of travelers.
Recently, Saudi Arabia received the attention of one very popular soccer star in particular: Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina’s soccer team and one of the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Travelers can check out Messi’s favorite destinations and things to do in Saudi Arabia on the Visit Saudi tourism website, from guided experiences like a five-day trip for two in Jeddah and AlUla to can’t-miss attractions such as the Red Sea or Jeddah’s old town of Al Balad.
Plus, travelers can also find Messi’s essential experiences to enjoy while in Saudi Arabia, from going “dune bashing” in the world’s largest sand desert to sleeping under the desert sky in an experience called “kashta.”
In addition, soccer fans can find an introductory video showcasing Lionel Messi enjoying some of the experiences listed above.
Saudi Arabia is a land of rich cultural heritage, delicious foods, ancient ruins and contrasting landscapes, offering a new destination to explore no matter if you’re a luxury traveler interested in wellness experiences, a traveler seeking high adrenaline experiences, a traveler seeking to experience ancient worlds or a mix of all three.
Discover another side of yourself you might not know existed in Saudi Arabia.
