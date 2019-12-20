Playa Resorts Blog | December 20, 2019 11:53 AM ET
Milestones and Memories: Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana
In the heart of Chicago winters, beach vacations are undoubtedly appealing. I was fortunate to have my kids be some of the first to experience Playa’s first ground-up development during a family vacation to Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana. The all-ages resort is adjacent to the adult-only, Hyatt Zilara which marks Hyatt’s entry into the Dominican Republic.
With so many noteworthy attributes that are considered to be the “best of the brands,” we knew this resort was going to be special. But, to say I felt that WOW factor as we stepped out of our transfer and onto the Porte cochere would be an understatement.
The open-air lobby and sparkling-ocean view created a sense of arrival that set the tone for our family vacation.
From being greeted with big smiles to checking into our 600 square foot suite, we immediately knew this vacation would be a memorable one. When my two sons stepped foot in the room, they began making a list of “must-try’s” – for two teenagers, take it from me, this doesn’t happen often!
Fun fact, Canacopia is the first water park in the Hyatt all-inclusive portfolio. Raising two adventurous boys, of course, this was our “must-try.” We were thrilled with the eight white knuckle slides that stood before us.
Knowing that they wanted me to experience this with them, we grabbed our tubes and off we went. The experience, intended for adults in addition to kids, ensures that you embrace your kid at heart. I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time, as we tumbled all the way down.
Talking about must-try’s, we ate dinner at Tempest Table, the Mongolian restaurant. The concept, which included the process of selecting your food and having it cooked in front of you, took my kids out of their comfort zone. In a day where kids are taught not to play with food, this certainly pushes boundaries in the best way possible.
With out-of-the-box dining options and many firsts within the portfolio, the resort setup provides you with an opportunity to curate a carefree vacation that is tailored to you and your family. My kids live for sports, and the entertainment team at Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana embraced them throughout the day, keeping us busy with volleyball, football, tennis and even billiards. All of it, noteworthy.
Beyond this, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana gave us something you can’t put a price tag on. It gave us a moment in time, a “memory.” We traveled there for a fabulous vacation and traveled home with a heart full of memories.
This holiday season, my wish for you and your agencies is more time, complemented with much success. We look forward to having you experience your own heart full of memories at Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana first hand going into 2020.
Written by Andrea Wright
More Playa Hotels & Resorts, Dominican Republic
More by Playa Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS