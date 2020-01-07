Los Cabos Blog | January 07, 2020 4:25 PM ET
New Resorts for Your Next Los Cabos Visit
It’s always a great idea to plan a visit to Los Cabos, a city located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. However, this past year there were several hotels and resorts introduced to the area, so the time is better than ever to plan a visit.
Whether you’ve been to the destination before or it’s your first time, consider staying at one of these new properties.
Nobu Hotel Los Cabos opened in April, making it the first Nobu property in Mexico. This resort has contemporary Japanese architecture and uses locally sourced materials.
It was only fitting for Hard Rock to open a property in this location, adding to the entertainment and nightlife. Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos opened a few months ago, and it offers several swimming pools, swim-up bars and water slides, in addition to several other exciting activities.
Another opening that happened in late fall was Zadún, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve. Guests staying at this property are treated to open-air spaces, suites with floor to ceiling glass windows and a lovely spa.
