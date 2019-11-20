Los Cabos Blog | November 20, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Ritz-Carlton Reserve Arrives in Los Cabos
Los Cabos offers a vast majority of hotels and resorts for visitors of all types. From family-friendly resorts to luxurious adult-only boutiques, and everything in between, travelers will have no problem choosing a property to fit their needs.
Recently, this destination welcomed its latest addition—Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. The Zadún began excepting reservations November 1, 2019, and it offers a warm, welcoming ambiance. The décor consists of artwork from artists in various destinations throughout Mexico, including Oaxaca, Yucatan and Mexico City, among others.
Guests staying at this property will enjoy a number of highlights:
—Ocean Views in all of the 115 rooms
—Healing treatments available at Spa Alkemia
—Naturalists and guides available for exploring the Sea of Cortez
—A variety of restaurants and lounges
Zadún has everything needed to ensure guests have a relaxing vacation.
During a stay in Los Cabos, guests of this resort who wish to venture outside of the property can also choose to visit the marina, take an excursion or two or experience the exciting nightlife scene.
Visit the Zadún website to learn more about this new Reserve.
