Last updated: 04:00 PM ET, Wed November 20 2019

Blogs Home | Los Cabos Blog

Los Cabos Blog | November 20, 2019 4:00 PM ET

Ritz-Carlton Reserve Arrives in Los Cabos

Zadún
PHOTO: The design of Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, celebrates both the desert and the sea. (photo via Marriott International)

Los Cabos offers a vast majority of hotels and resorts for visitors of all types. From family-friendly resorts to luxurious adult-only boutiques, and everything in between, travelers will have no problem choosing a property to fit their needs.

You May Also Like

Blue, flag, beach Explore the Blue Flag Beaches in Los Cabos Los Cabos Blog

Sun rising over the Sea of Cortez in Los Cabos, Mexico Los Cabos Tourism Board Talks New Flights, 2020 Trends... Destination & Tourism

Los Cabos, The Fisherman Los Cabos Excursions to Experience Los Cabos Blog

Cabo San Lucas Marina at sunset (Photo via LindaYG / iStock / Getty Images Plus) gallery icon The Best Travel Destinations of 2019

Los Arcos, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Becoming a Los Cabos Specialist Los Cabos Blog

Recently, this destination welcomed its latest addition—Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. The Zadún began excepting reservations November 1, 2019, and it offers a warm, welcoming ambiance. The décor consists of artwork from artists in various destinations throughout Mexico, including Oaxaca, Yucatan and Mexico City, among others.

Guests staying at this property will enjoy a number of highlights:

—Ocean Views in all of the 115 rooms

—Healing treatments available at Spa Alkemia

—Naturalists and guides available for exploring the Sea of Cortez

—A variety of restaurants and lounges

Zadún has everything needed to ensure guests have a relaxing vacation.

During a stay in Los Cabos, guests of this resort who wish to venture outside of the property can also choose to visit the marina, take an excursion or two or experience the exciting nightlife scene.

Visit the Zadún website to learn more about this new Reserve.

More Los Cabos Tourism Board, Los Cabos

More by Los Cabos Blog

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS