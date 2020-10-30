The Excellence Collection | October 30, 2020 4:33 PM ET
Perks of Staying in a Boutique Hotel
With the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing, people are looking for vacation options that allow for taking the proper safety measures. Wearing a mask is not always ideal, so plenty of space for social distancing and places with fewer people are key.
Boutique Hotels are high on the list for these types of needs, and The Excellence Collection's Beloved brand provides guests with everything they need for a boutique stay.
Beloved Playa Mujeres' suites and facilities are designed for an intimate vacation. Guests in search of privacy will find it here. Size is another reason to choose a boutique resort, and Beloved has only one hundred suites.
Guests craving personalized service will find it with a stay at a boutique hotel. With fewer guests and a lower guest to staff ratio, there is always someone available to meet the needs of visitors.
The Excellence Collection has implemented enhanced health and safety protocols throughout all of its properties, so guests can rest assured the company is doing all it can to protect both visitors and employees.
Guests planning a future trip to Beloved Playa Mujeres, or any of the properties in this collection, will be able to find much-needed relaxation and rejuvenation. With fine dining, spa treatments and a calm atmosphere, travelers will return back home rested and ready to get back to everyday life.
More The Excellence Collection
More by The Excellence Collection
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS