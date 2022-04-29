Rachel Virga | April 28, 2022 4:00 AM ET
Plan a Summer Getaway to New Orleans
School is out; the sun is up, and the good times keep rolling! New Orleans offers activities for all types of travelers. Break away from ordinary summer vacation destinations and plan a getaway that allows your clients to go off the beaten path and experience the culture, magic and timelessness of New Orleans.
Register for New Orleans’ Travel Advisor Summer FAM
This June, July and August, get to know New Orleans at a discount with our Travel Advisor Summer FAM! Register online for discounted rates at fabulous New Orleans hotels. Once registered and verified, you will receive an email with the hotel offers and a link to request our VIP Pass to use during your stay. This pass provides travel advisors with exclusive access to discounts and special offers at restaurants, museums and other popular attractions around New Orleans.
Attend Our Summer Festivals
Filled with endless sunny days, New Orleans celebrates Essence Festival, Satchmo SummerFest, White Linen Night, Southern Decadence and more in the summertime! Join us at any of these upcoming festivals and see what summer in New Orleans is all about.
Visit Our Museums
In New Orleans, there are endless places to discover something new. Step inside one of our many museums to learn about art, history, culture and more! The National World War II Museum and Ogden Museum of Southern Art allow you to dig into the past to gain a stronger, more deep understanding of the present.
Check Out Our New Attractions
View New Orleans in a way you have never seen before! Take a zipline tour over New Orleans swamps and get a bird's-eye view of the wildlife from the safety of the treetops above with Zip NOLA. You can also rise above the city at Vue Orleans, a one-of-a-kind cultural exhibit with an indoor and outdoor observation deck, where you can see a 360-degree panoramic view of the riverfront, New Orleans and beyond. Check out any of our new attractions and explore the city in a unique way!
For assistance with group planning, please contact Rachel Funel, Senior Account Executive - New Orleans & Company, at rfunel@neworleans.com or +1-504-566-5018.
