RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | February 18, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Plan Your Dream Destination Wedding With Weddings by RIU
Planning your dream destination wedding can be a daunting task. That’s why Weddings by RIU is a great choice to book your wedding. You’ll receive personalized service and a beautiful wedding that fits you and your significant other’s style.
The first step in planning an excellent wedding is location: RIU has resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Panama and Costa Rica. All of the resorts in these places offer Weddings by RIU.
Next, you’ll want to choose your wedding package. For a simple, no-fuss affair with a few close guests, you can choose the Free Wedding Package, which includes planning and decorations, as well as an intimate dinner afterward.
Or, if you want to go all-out, you might want to choose the Indulgence Wedding Package, which is only available at RIU Palace resorts and features an officiant, a complimentary room upgrade for the couple, as well as a collection of spa treatments for the bride and groom to pamper themselves.
Whatever you’re looking for in your dream wedding, you can find it with Weddings by RIU.
