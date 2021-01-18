RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | January 18, 2021 8:00 AM ET
RIU Hotels & Resorts’ Unique Wedding Packages
When it comes to destination weddings, RIU Hotels & Resorts has brides and grooms covered. With several different places to choose from, RIU has all sorts of options to celebrate the big day.
The various wedding package options allow couples to choose which details fit best with their vision, and they are designed to adapt to each personality style. There are five packages to choose from:
Indulgence is the latest one, and it is the most innovative option for Riu Palace Hotels properties.
Caprice is the most extravagant, fit for couples in search of an elegant and complete package.
Royal is an ideal fusion of extravagance and simplicity.
Classic is for couples looking for a simple, intimate ceremony.
Free is a good fit for those looking for a stunning ceremony without worrying about the extra expenses.
When couples choose to plan a wedding with RIU, they’ll work with wedding specialists that have experience and receive personalized attention. The booking process is fast and easy, and there is a wide selection of exotic destinations to choose from.
The prices for these wedding packages are incredible and in some cases are even free.
Contact a travel advisor or visit www.weddingsbyriu.com to learn more.
