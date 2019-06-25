Trump International Beach Resort Blog | June 25, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Reconnect With Family in the Sunny Isles
Now that school has been out for a few weeks, parents usually try to take some time off work to spend with their kids. It’s not often the whole family is together, and what better way to enjoy it than with a vacation?
There are several types of vacations to choose from including an extensive tour throughout Europe, an all-inclusive resort stay in the Caribbean or a visit to a national park. However, for a vacation that’s both fun and relaxing, look no further than Trump International Beach Resort in Miami.
Parents will have an opportunity to relax while the children spend time at Planet Kids. This program caters to children ages four to 12 and includes entertainment and education. They can play at the Clubhouse inside or outside in the pool or by the beach.
While the kids are busy with their adventures, parents will be able to enjoy soaking in the sun without interruptions, shopping at Bal Harbour, indulging in a spa treatment or simply enjoying time together kid-free.
And when everyone is ready to reconnect, the whole family can choose to spend time together hanging out on the beach, splashing around in the pool or exploring the nearby area.
Click here to learn more about summer fun at Trump International Beach Resort.
More Trump International Beach Resort, Miami
More by Trump International Beach Resort Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS