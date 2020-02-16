Los Cabos Blog | February 16, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Rejuvenate in Los Cabos
Wellness vacations are becoming a staple in travel, as more and more people take trips for the sake of self-care. Los Cabos is a perfect destination for such a trip, with its sunny weather and endless resort spas and wellness centers.
When it comes to providing luxury service, Los Cabos is in a class all on its own. Each spa found in the region provides its own unique take on rejuvenation.
An extensive number of spas means a near overwhelming list of treatments to experience. The key to true relaxation is to the find the spa with the right treatments for you.
One of Mexico’s oldest spa treatments is to sweat out impurities in a dark sauna. The darkness allows participants to be immersed in a complete aromatic experience, which prompts relaxation and better circulation.
To receive such a treatment at your own resort, look into resorts such as Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa, ME Cabo, Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa and Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort. A truly authentic experience can be found at the ancient steam lodge called The Tamazcal.
Others prefer more luxurious, hands-on treatments. You’ll have no difficulty finding any of those in Los Cabos, which has been awarded many times for its sophisticated luxury spas. Resorts such as Las Ventanas al, One&Only Palmilla and The Resort at Pedrega are some of the most noted luxury spa destinations in Los Cabos.
Armonia Spa at Pueblo Bonito Pacífica Golf & Spa Resort was named one of the world’s top three spas with its vast menu of wellness-oriented body treatments, from body wraps to volcanic mud masks to healing steam baths.
For some, wellness is less about the treatments and more about the atmosphere. Located in the tip of the Baja Peninsula, Los Cabos’ spas offer some stunning views. For example, the Spa at Las Ventanas al Paraíso overlooks the waters of the Sea of Cortez, with desert gardens and Tibetan singing bowls to soothe the senses.
