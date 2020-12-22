RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | December 22, 2020 8:00 AM ET
RIU's Free Wedding Package for 2021
RIU Hotels & Resorts is now offering a free wedding package for couples who get married in 2021, at any RIU hotel or resort!
The RIU Free Wedding Package has no minimum room requirement and is eligible with any room category up to ten guests, including the bride and groom. The package includes a gorgeous wedding location, a bridal bouquet and boutonniere for the groom, sparkling wine and a wedding cake.
Couples will also receive a dedicated wedding planner to help make their wedding a dream come true. Add-ons are optional to make the big day even more special and unique.
The Free Wedding Package is available at all RIU Resorts in Aruba, Bahamas, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico and Panama.
