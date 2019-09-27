RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | September 27, 2019 4:00 PM ET
RIU Unveils New Design in Riviera Maya
Travelers looking for something new and exciting in Riviera Maya can book a stay at Riu Palace Riviera Maya. The resort has a fresh new design coming in December 2019.
Starting with the accommodations, the RIU Hotels & Resorts property will have remodeled guestrooms with a modern look and new style and décor.
There is also a new spa and wellness center in the main building and a new RiuFit area for travelers wanting to stick to their normal workout routine.
The new restaurants include Capuchino Patisserie in addition to a new Mexican and Italian restaurant. There’s also a Pepe’s Food near the pool area so the children can splash around while parents enjoy a BBQ.
In addition to the pools, the children in the group will also enjoy the new area designed specifically for kids. It has a bigger pool, slides and RiuLand kids’ club.
With exchange privileges, guests of Riu Palace Riviera Maya can stay at one resort and play at five. Adults traveling without kids or parents looking to enjoy a night on their own will love the Riu Party, the latest entertainment concept at Riu Tequila Hotel.
Reach out to a travel agent to learn more or to get your Riviera Maya trip booked.
More RIU Hotels & Resorts, Riviera Maya
More by RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS