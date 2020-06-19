Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | June 19, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Riviera Nayarit Reopens to Travelers
Riviera Nayarit is ready to welcome back international travelers.
Earlier this week, it was announced that the destination's tourism sector can reopen, as long as the state officials’ protocols and health measures are followed. Hotels, restaurants and businesses will be operating at 30 percent capacity in order to allow guests to socially distance.
“We are excited to begin reopening our doors to international travelers who can rest assured Riviera Nayarit is prioritizing the health and safety of visitors and locals alike,” said Marc Murphy, managing director for the Riviera Nayarit CVB.
“The last couple of months we have been working hand in hand with the state of Nayarit to determine a set of regulations mandatory for local establishments to reopen safely, and are beyond grateful for the support we have received from destination partners thus far. We’ve seen them invest in implementing these changes in their establishments, helping us continue to raise the bar as it relates to implementing best practices in tourism and sustainability.”
Visitors arriving in the Puerto Vallarta International Airport can expect temperature monitoring via thermal imaging cameras and other new protocols.
Riviera Nayarit recently received WTTC’s new Safe Travel Stamp due to meeting all of the necessary health and hygiene procedures.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19 and the destination's measures and travel restrictions, visit https://www.rivieranayarit.com/.
