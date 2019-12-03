Be Live Hotels | December 03, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Romance Awaits at Be Live Collection Canoa
Couples in search of a romantic escape can look no further than Be Live Collection Canoa, part of the Be Live Hotels collection. This charming resort is located in the beautiful city of La Romana in the Dominican Republic, an ideal destination for romance.
Whether couples are celebrating a honeymoon or an anniversary, or are simply looking to spend a few days in paradise to reconnect with each other, they can rest assured Be Live Collection Canoa will cater to their needs.
The rooms are spacious and modern, and there are several categories to choose from, starting with a standard option and going up to a honeymoon villa.
Perks of the staying in the honeymoon villa include having a hydromassage bathtub in the private terrace, Wi-Fi, room service, a 20-minute massage per person per stay, 10 percent discount on spa services and access to the A la Carte restaurant without reservations, among other highlights.
The resort provides plenty of options for dining, including a buffet in addition to restaurants with various types of cuisine—Asian, Mexican, Brazilian and seafood.
Couples can choose to lounge by the pool or on the beach and relax throughout their stay or participate in activities like sailing, tennis, snorkeling and aerobics. There is also a gym at the property for anyone who needs to keep up with their fitness regimen.
Visit the Be Live Collection Canoa website to learn more.
