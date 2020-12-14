RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | December 14, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Save Your Clients Up To 70 Percent With RIU This Winter
RIU Hotels & Resorts is helping travel advisors seal the deal on bookings for their clients by offering an unbeatable promotion. Travelers are eager to escape the frigid temps and trade them for golden beaches and sunshine.
The hotel chain is providing agents with an unbeatable deal for their clients. Guests of RIU properties in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean can save up to 70 percent off their stays.
The offer is valid for travel now until April 30, 2021, and the full 70 percent off applies to stays at Riu Palace Bavaro from December 24, 2020, to January 1, 2021. To make vacation even more affordable for families, kids stay free at select resorts.
Due to the current climate, RIU is offering total flexibility to give your clients peace of mind when booking. There are no cancellation fees and no single supplement until April 2021. This is ideal for those clients in search of a solo adventure.
Clients will also enjoy resort credits and spa credits to enhance their stay.
To learn more about this winter sale, or to book a vacation for your clients, visit www.riupro.com.
