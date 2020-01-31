Fairmont Mayakoba | January 31, 2020 9:08 AM ET
Seaside Suites at Fairmont Mayakoba
When heading to Riviera Maya for a vacation, most travelers look forward to long days at the beach and endless amounts of sun.
During a stay at Fairmont Mayakoba, guests are able to enjoy as much time as they’d like at the beach, but this property is also surrounded by 240 acres of tropical rainforest.
Many of the 401 rooms are set back from the ocean in order to be more environmentally sound. However, in addition to being surrounded by the tropical forest, the rooms are also set in the midst of the calm waters of the lagoons.
There are several accommodations to choose from during a stay at Fairmont Mayakoba. Large families and groups are in luck with the Three Bedroom Luxury Residence, allowing up to eight people to stay comfortably in one place.
The various guest rooms offer views of the beach, canals, mangroves or gardens. Some of the suites, including the Beach Front Premium Suite and El Camaleon Presidential Suite, put visitors front and center on the pristine white sand beach during their stay.
Whether guests are staying in one of the exquisite seaside suites or not, they can enjoy access to the beach all throughout their stay.
