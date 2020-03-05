New York City Vacation Packages Blog | March 05, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Summer in the Big Apple
There's no doubt after the damp and dreary January and February much of us experienced has passed—and March has arrived not looking much perkier—your clients’ minds are fast-forwarding to those bright, warm and sunny days of summer and, of course, where they want to spend their vacation time.
I think you will all pretty much agree that being outside is a top priority when the “nice” weather arrives. And what better place to be outside in than New York City? Here there is truly something for everyone. And with so much for your clients to see and do, the choices can seem overwhelming. That being said, I have decided to narrow down some of those choices for you and your clients.
How did I do this you ask? Well, it just so happens I am surrounded by quite a few New York City experts. So I took it upon myself to poll the staff here at New York City Vacation Packages to find out some of their favorite things to do in the City in the good ol’ summertime.
The results are in, and I am delighted to share with you the Top 5 Favorite “Summer in the City” Activities—according to my fun-loving and knowledgeable co-workers.
We would love you to share these ideas with your clients or try them out yourself!
1. Play Ball!
Hand’s down one of our all-time favorite things to do is to root on the Bronx Bombers! With Yankee Stadium just a short trip uptown to the Bronx, it is—simply put—a very relaxing way to spend a summer afternoon or evening. Jump on the No. 4 train or the D train and take it to the 161st Street/Yankee Stadium subway station where once you disembark you are literally steps from the entrance. Head inside, grab a hot dog and a cold drink (btw, did you know you can get wine at the stadium?), settle into your seat and take in one of America’s favorite pastimes.
And just to be fair, we also have our share of Mets fans in the office. Some even prefer Citi Field over Yankee Stadium. With both venues being just a little over a decade old, I think they both shine in their own way. And getting to where the Met’s take the field is easy too—just take the No. 7 train to Mets/Willets Point Station!
The one common denominator that almost everyone submitted to me as a favorite is any activity on the water. And they were passionate about it! Below are actual quotes from the emails I received in response to my poll:
“There is nothing like being out in the New York City Harbor on a summer day on a harbor cruise, it is a great way to relax while enjoying the incredible sight of the New York City Skyline.”
“ANYTHING on the water! Brunch Cruise, Harbor Lights Cruise and The Downtown Boathouse - located at Pier 26 - provides free kayaking!”
“THE BEAST!!!!! Fast, Fun, and Amazing!”
And I wholeheartedly agree. Nothing like floating in the harbor on a summer day or evening. With the sun (or stars) shining and the water glistening, it’s just such an amazingly different vantage point to take in the beauty of Manhattan.
Whether it be on a tall ship, a speed boat, a water taxi, a kayak, a yacht or whatever your client’s vessel of choice is—it is never a letdown.
3. Celebrate America’s Birthday
Some of us like a traditional picnic in Central Park and then scoping out a spot on the banks of the East River to view the fireworks.
Others like something untraditionally traditional—a bar-b-que, but over Broadway. Each year we host our annual event at the Novotel New York Hotel where we serve traditional 4th of July food—yet in an untraditional setting—on an outdoor terrace seven stories up, complete with views of spectacular Times Square. We like to think of it as a birthday party with NYC flair!
And if your clients agree with favorite #2 (Harbor Anything) then we also have a fabulous option for them after the picnic—a harbor cruise including a buffet dinner, open bar, dancing and of course, a view of the Macy’s fireworks display from the vantage point of being anchored in the water! With views of the Statue of Liberty, One World Trade Center, the Brooklyn Bridge and other icons. What could be more American than that?
4. New York City Parks
So many parks—so little time! Central Park, the High Line, Riverside Waterfront Park, Bryant Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park, just to name a few! Our staff all agree that the parks in NYC are like no others. They are surprisingly plentiful as well as diverse! (Read on to see what our top two parks offer.)
In Central Park alone your clients can take a bike ride, rent a rowboat, go to a zoo, horseback ride, climb the steps to a castle, see spots made famous in movies and television, hike trails to see hidden waterfalls, discover numerous statues, monuments and fountains and so much more. One of our favorite things about Central Park is that when you are in the park, you sometimes forget that you are in the middle of a bustling city. The quiet, the water, the gardens, the trails—it makes it feel like a completely different island that you have stumbled across.
The High Line is a totally different experience. What was once an elevated freight rail line on the West Side has been repurposed into a 1.45-mile walking trail. It spans from the newly developed Hudson Yards (where your clients can climb the popular Instagram spot, The Vessel), continues on through Chelsea and winds up in the trendy Meatpacking District—with plenty of exits and entrances to hop on and off throughout. (And we all agree—a stop at Chelsea Market is a must!) Along the way, you will encounter plenty of vegetation, unique sculptures, numerous overlook points and even a sundeck!
5. South Street Seaport
If your clients haven’t been downtown to see the newly revitalized South Street Seaport area (renovated in 2018) then we highly recommend you suggest doing so. The historical area is one of our favorite places to stroll around on summer days and nights. This quaint area consists of cobblestone streets, bars and restaurants, ice cream shops, retail shops and even playgrounds for the kids. Here they will also find the South Street Seaport Museum and the Titanic Memorial—a 60-foot-tall lighthouse in memory of those who died on the RMS Titanic in April of 1912. Pier 17 is also re-opened and reimagined and hosts some fabulous rooftop concerts throughout the season and boasts a rooftop bar with unbeatable views of the Brooklyn Bridge.
And of course, also downtown just a few blocks away from South Street Seaport is another of our favorite cobblestone streets—Stone Street. This area in the Financial District has some great pubs and restaurants, and we highly recommend it for an “adults” evening out.
And there you have it—our Top 5 “Summer in the City” Activities. Trust me, this is a very condensed list. If I had the time, I could probably make this list a top 50 or 500 for that matter.
We here at NYCVP think New York City is one summer destination that does not disappoint! And for your clients that are heading there for their summer holiday, give us a call. Hotel, air, transfers, tours, Broadway shows, attraction admissions—at New York City Vacation Packages we can include them all!
Let the countdown to summer begin!
