Surfing Adventures on Mexico’s Pacific Coast
The beaches on Mexico’s Pacific Coast are one of the many qualities that draw visitors to this destination year after year, and there are a number of beaches scattered throughout the Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit area.
Some are located right outside of the various hotels and resorts, and others are a bit more remote. They are clean, safe and beautiful, offering tourists a place to relax, take in views and participate in water activities.
One of the water activities that many people don’t have access to back home is surfing. Travelers can choose to try surfing during their stay in this region. This also includes paddle surfing, shortboard surfing, longboard surfing and big wave body surfing.
Seasoned surfers can choose to rent equipment and head out to the water on their own. Less experienced swimmers, or those who have never surfed before, may prefer to schedule a lesson with a professional.
In addition to this exciting activity, there are also many other things to do during a stay in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, including snorkeling, visiting the Botanical Gardens and shopping, among various other outdoor adventures.
Contact a travel advisor to begin planning for your vacation to this unique destination.
