March 31, 2022
Take the Path Less Traveled With Collette
Among others, there are two main travel trends that have come out of the COVID-19 pandemic: domestic travel and small group travel.
People have decided to explore their own backyards and are in many cases more interested in traveling domestically rather than taking international trips. Additionally, people are more apt to travel in small groups or with their own friends and family, as some are still sticking to a “bubble.”
Tour operator Collette has your clients covered when it comes to wanting domestic small group tours. The company invites guests to “take the path less traveled” and enjoy both engaging and immersive experiences. Through authentic encounters, local cuisine and unique accommodations, the tour operator ensures guests have vacations they’ll be talking about for years to come.
With plenty of options in the United States, travelers don’t even have to leave the country. One example is Roaming Coastal Maine featuring Portland, Acadia and Penobscot Bay. The trip includes an oyster shucking demonstration, visits to Acadia National Park, tasting local wines and more.
Another favorite is Montana: Exploring Big Sky Country featuring Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. On this small group tour, guests cruise on the Missouri River, visit St. Mary Village and meet a descendant of the last Kootenai chief, among other exciting adventures.
These tours have itineraries already created which means your clients spend less time figuring out what they’ll do each day and more time living in the moment creating lasting memories with family and friends. These small group tours vary in length and include a handful of meals.
Collette recently shared more than 90 percent of its tours are fully operating once again.
