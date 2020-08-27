The Excellence Collection | August 27, 2020 8:00 AM ET
The Excellence Collection Reveals Health and Safety Protocols
The Excellence Collection recently revealed guidelines for enhanced health and safety protocols, involving all staff and all areas throughout the resorts.
The general guidelines include a distance being kept between staff and guests of at least six feet, objects being fully disinfected between uses, the use of plastic screens and PPE and no paper forms, brochures, receipts, etc.
The improved protocols are also broken down throughout all areas of the resorts.
For example, upon arrival, all luggage is sanitized. There is also a one-time shoe sanitizer upon entrance to a property.
Other areas with specific procedures include public areas around the resorts, inside guestrooms, at the spa, at all restaurants, during activities and entertainment and in the back office.
In addition, guests staying at the resorts have access to The Excellence Collection app. Here visitors can take advantage of a paperless stay, as they have the option to access digital menus, dining hours, the entertainment schedule and more on their personal device without having to interact with any employees.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more about these new measures or to book a future stay at one of these luxury properties.
