The Excellence Collection | November 27, 2020 8:00 AM ET
The Excellence Collection’s Pre-Wedding Promo
For traditional weddings, it’s expected that couples scout their wedding locations, be it a ballroom, a church or a barn. With The Excellence Collection, couples can now do the same thing for destination weddings to ensure that their wedding will be the one of their dreams.
The Excellence Collection is offering a special “Your Wedding Day Come True” promotion. The promotion allows for you and your partner to go and stay at any Excellence Collection property for two nights at a special discounted rate.
During your stay, you’ll be able to take a preview tour of the property and several of its wedding venues, meet with the resort’s wedding team, vendors and photographers, attend a cocktail and menu tasting and experience a relaxing hydrotherapy session at the spa.
As the hotels and resorts in this collection begin to re-welcome guests, the company has enhanced health and safety protocols in place, so guests can feel safe.
The Excellence Collection features luxury resorts in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.
For more information or to book your stay, please visit ExcellenceResorts.com.
