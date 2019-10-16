MGM Resorts Blog | October 16, 2019 8:00 AM ET
The Most Instagrammable Spots in Las Vegas
Are you visiting Las Vegas and looking for some picture-perfect locations for Instagram? Get your filters ready as we take you to some amazing spots that will impress even the harshest critic. Check out some hidden and not so hidden Instagram gems on and off The Strip. You will not be disappointed with our list!
CATCH at ARIA
Newly opened CATCH at the ARIA is THE go-to-dining destination for celebrities from Los Angeles to New York. Before enjoying the delicious flavors of Asian-influenced sushi, seafood and steak, strike your fiercest pose in front of the wall of flowers that was obviously made for selfies. Open until 11:30, feel free to come for dinner, slay your Instagram-worthy pose and stay late!
Bellagio Conservatory
Each season at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden, this floral playground turns into a showcase of the distinctive sights and colors of spring, summer, fall and winter—along with a special display for Chinese New Year. Currently, the 2019 spring display, titled “Japanese Spring” features an intricate replica of the iconic Osaka Castle in Osaka, Japan and will make for an amazing backdrop in your photo.
Best Friend at Park MGM
Best Friend is where Koreatown meets Las Vegas. This restaurant has everything from hip hop-to-bibimbop, kimchi-to-spaghetti, BBQ and late-night food. However, the best part of Best Friend is the décor. Filled with neon signs, collages of stickers and cool merchandise, this location is the perfect place to snap the perfect shot!
Cabanas at MGM Resorts
Nothing says Vegas vacation like a pampering pool day. Lucky for you, you can reserve a cabana at any of our 12 resorts regardless of where you are staying on The Strip. Snap a photo in one of our aesthetic cabanas and leave your friends at home wishing they had stowed away in your suitcase. Remember pool days are better in a cabana!
Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay
Go deep under the sea to take a selfie with a shark. The best part? You don’t even have to get your hair wet! The Shark Reef Aquarium allows you to view, dive, feed and experience more than 2,000 animals. Enjoy all the sea life swimming around you as you walk through the underwater see-through tunnel and capture a cool selfie while your favorite fish is swimming nearby.
Rivea at Delano Las Vegas
You can not beat the views of the Vegas Strip at Rivea. Located on the 64th floor, this view provides one of the best photo opportunities in Las Vegas. Ask for a seat on the patio so you can enjoy the beautiful view while enjoying the best seasonal ingredients from the West Coast.
