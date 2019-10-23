ShoreTrips Blog | October 23, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Tips for Choosing a Cruise Line
In the past, cruising was a type of travel that was most popular with an older crowd—retired couples or people celebrating a special occasion.
Today, cruising is becoming more and more popular amongst all types of travelers, from adventure seekers and active families to those in search of romance and relaxation.
With all of these options, it can become difficult to choose the right cruise line. Therefore, ShoreTrips has put together a guideline for people to use while they are in the process of picking a cruise line.
First, ShoreTrips recommends looking at the itinerary. You’ll be able to look at things such as the length of the cruise, the dining options available and how much time is available for shore excursions. These items can help narrow down which itinerary might fit your needs best.
Another key thing to look at is the number of ports the ship stops at. Travelers interested in exploring several ports will want to choose an itinerary that offers these opportunities. On the other hand, those interested in spending time onboard won’t mind long days at sea.
In addition to the number of ports on the itinerary, it’s also important to keep an eye on the amount of time spent in each port. Travelers hoping to participate in a shore excursion will want to make sure they have enough time allotted for the activity.
Whether it’s budget-friendly, luxurious, family-friendly, romantic, adventurous or any other specific type of cruise travelers are looking for, they’ll be able to find something that matches their needs.
Visit the ShoreTrips Blog to learn more.
More ShoreTrips
More by ShoreTrips Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS