Crystal Cruises Blog | April 20, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Tips for Staying Healthy at Home
At this point, everyone is getting restless at home, but this is especially true for travelers and people who had trips planned during these last few months. Even though most vacations had to be canceled, there are still ways to stay healthy and positive.
Crystal Cruises’ guest Pilates instructor, Natalie Ross, shares tips for staying healthy while sheltering at home.
First and foremost, Ross says to stay connected and active. Continuing to find virtual activities to do with family and friends will help with both mental and physical wellness. This includes video chats with friends and online fitness classes with instructors.
Another great way to stay healthy is to prioritize to-do lists and make them work for you, Ross explains. And if that doesn’t include a workout, make other things such as vacuuming or dusting into a workout.
There is no denying staying cooped up indoors will only increase the cabin fever, and Ross shares the importance of getting outside during this time.
Although many places are closed, there are still ways to get fresh air and connect with nature. Taking a few laps around the neighborhood, going for a run or strolling outside while listening to the Crystal Storytellers podcast might be enough to increase your mood and metabolism.
