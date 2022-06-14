ALG Vacations Blog | June 13, 2022 4:00 AM ET
Travel Agents Are Key to the Perfect Destination Proposal
Proposals and marriages are incredibly important milestones in anyone’s life – but also for the one planning them!
ALG Vacations talked to five incredible travel advisors to find out the parts they played in making some of the most spectacular proposals and marriages come to life for the happy couples. Featured here are just two of the incredible proposals that were made possible with the help of incredible, knowledgeable advisors.
A Parisian Proposal
Tonya Mathews of Starstuff Travel had the privilege of planning a surprise proposal with her brother for him and his girlfriend in Paris.
“It was always a dream of hers to be proposed to in Paris. She was well-traveled, but the groom-to-be was not, so I played the role of event planner, tour guide, and COVID rules translator,” Matthews said.
“I arranged for her to go on a ‘tour’ of different sights in the city. She had no idea what was about to happen at the second stop: the oldest chapel in Paris. I was able to secure it and book a four-piece string quartet to play during the moment, and the rest of the tour became an engagement photo session with Paris as the backdrop! The day ended with a romantic river cruise on the Seine, where they saw the new year in together (it was New Year’s Eve!) while watching the lights twinkle on the Eiffel Tower.”
“It was the most romantic and special event I’ve ever been a part of. I arranged everything, from flights, private orchestra, photographer, videographer, private transportation, and the river cruise,” continued Mathews.
“My brother and I even arrived a day earlier so we could get flowers and chocolates and make sure everything was ready to go, and it was so worth it. I was so ecstatic – we wanted to create an unbelievable fairytale proposal and it exceeded our expectations tenfold!”
Dinner and Dessert: With a Ring!
Lori Arzola of Travel Design Loft was given a unique task: helping a client out with planning a romantic proposal for him and his girlfriend in Puerto Vallarta at a villa overlooking Banderas Bay.
“The groom-to-be called me up and asked for ideas ... and help!” Arzola recalled. “We ended up deciding on a dinner proposal. I worked with the villa concierge and chef to choose a location that was a private setting in the sand, pre-arranging all of the details, including the menu, which I had approved by the groom. He wanted to pop the question via ‘special dessert’: a gold service plate with dessert and the words ‘Marry Me’ written on it.”
Of course, it went off without a hitch and Arzola’s client and his girlfriend got engaged.
“...But I didn’t end there! We hired a photographer that hid in the landscape until the proposal and I arranged for fireworks to begin as soon as she said yes! The villa concierge texted me photos immediately and I was so elated for them! I still have the photos and was honored to be tagged in a beaming Facebook post thanking me for planning their ‘perfect engagement.’”
Travel advisors can do so much when it comes to planning momentous occasions, including weddings and romantic vacation proposals. If you’re considering proposing to your partner or planning a destination wedding, consider contacting a local travel advisor.
To read more heartfelt stories about agents helping plan incredible proposals and weddings for their clients, please click here.
