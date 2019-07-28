Marigot Bay Resort & Marina | July 28, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Vacations for All Ages in St. Lucia
Multigenerational travel is at the top of the list for 2019 travel trends. Families enjoy getting together and catching up poolside or during a fun excursion in a new place.
It’s becoming more common for not only immediate family members and couples but also children, grandparents, aunts, uncles and other family members to travel together.
This trend is no problem for Marigot Bay Resort & Marina in St. Lucia, as this resort already caters to all ages. Perle Flavien, Operations Director, enjoys the idea of providing a place for families to all come to and reunite while feeling completely at home.
The Guest Services team at the resort is happy to help accommodate all different needs, from daycare and babysitting to tours and excursions for all ages. The Personal Assistants on property can even help with dietary needs such as food allergies and creating baby food with organic ingredients.
Conveniently, Marigot Bay Resort and Marina is offering discounted rates now through December 19th, and the packages are family-friendly with perks such as no charge for extra kids, a special ALL-IncLUCIAN rate for children and more.
