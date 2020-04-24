Velas Resorts Blog | April 24, 2020 12:00 PM ET
Velas Resorts Encourages Optimism and Wellness
Staying at home for an extended period of time is easier for some people than it is for others. Some struggle with not being able to go out and socialize and might be getting a bit stir crazy at this point.
Velas Resorts is encouraging people to embrace being at home and enjoy these extra moments for new experiences and relaxation.
The company is sharing all sorts of things people can focus on through its #bettertogether campaign.
The virtual world might be new for a lot of people, so Velas recently shared a few Apps available for making video calls with family and friends in addition to websites to use in order to learn a new skill.
On the #bettertogether campaign, people will also find DIY projects, crafts especially for kids and other fun projects such as giving your wardrobe a twist.
For those looking to clear their mind and find some much-needed rejuvenation, Velas offers tips on doing yoga not only from home but with your children. There is also a Welnnessing Getaway event that participants can do right at home. This takes place on May 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. CST.
Velas Resorts has something for everyone to do during this time spent at home. Click here to learn more about the #bettertogether campaign.
