Heather Dudick | March 03, 2020 2:23 PM ET
Visit Denali National Park Aboard the Alaska Railroad
Home to the tallest peak in North America – Denali, towering 20,310 feet – Denali National Park and Preserve ranks high on many a traveler’s wish list. In addition to the namesake mountain, the park also offers an incredible array of wildlife, jaw-dropping landscapes, and guided activities. And a great way to arrive in Denali is aboard the iconic Alaska Railroad.
From mid-May to mid-September, the Alaska Railroad’s Denali Star Train makes two daily stops at Denali National Park, connecting travelers from Anchorage, Talkeetna and Fairbanks. Onboard, guests can choose from two classes of passenger service: comfortably appointed Adventure Class or premium GoldStar Service.
The glass-dome ceiling and second-story outdoor viewing platform make it easy for GoldStar Service guests to appreciate the spectacular views as the train journeys toward Denali. Along the way, watch for moose and bald eagles, plus views of awe-inspiring mountains in the Alaska Range.
Disembarking the train at the Denali Depot, passengers easily transfer to a shuttle to their Denali lodging; Alaska Railroad partner hotels offer guests upscale amenities right in the middle of the wilderness. Once settled, there are countless excursions to fill up a day.
Many passengers will choose to add on a Tundra Wilderness Tour and travel into the park in search of wildlife and glimpses of Denali. Other adventures near the park include a zipline tour or rafting down the glacier-fed Nenana River.
Even better? The Alaska Railroad can make all of those arrangements – rail, lodging and excursions – for a seamless travel experience. Customize your own Denali Getaway or choose from the Alaska Railroad’s selection of summer travel packages featuring Denali National Park.
Groups of all sizes can be easily accommodated on the Alaska Railroad so that everyone can enjoy their dream Denali trip in Alaska in 2020. Learn more about the routes and travel packages at www.alaskarailroad.com.
