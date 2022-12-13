Puerto Vallarta Blog | December 13, 2022 6:00 PM ET
Whale Watch in Puerto Vallarta This Winter
Humpback whales migrate to Puerto Vallarta in the winter, meaning that travelers heading to this stunning beach destination during the holidays or from December to March have the chance to see these magnificent creatures.
The whales feed in the polar regions all summer long before making the long journey south to the warmer waters of the Pacific Ocean to give birth to their young. The 15,000-mile-long journey brings them to the calm waters of Banderas Bay where more than 2,000 whales are expected annually.
Visitors can see the whales on a variety of tours. Groups go out early in the morning for approximately four hours and experts in biology and marine ecology accompany visitors on sightings.
For those who are lucky, they can catch glimpses of baby whales, and breaching whales as well as experience the playful, emotive nature of these majestic mammals just a few feet from their boats.
For travelers embarking on a whale-watching excursion, make sure to bring a few items along with, including a sun hat, sunscreen, light clothes, water shoes that won't slip on the deck of the boat and a camera. For those who get motion sickness, tablets or sea-sick bands are recommended.
Check out Visit Puerto Vallarta for https://visitpuertovallarta.com/things-to-do/tours-and-activities
more ideas on what to do when visiting the destination.
